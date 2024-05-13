Chargers News: Surprising WR Being Viewed As Top Option in Bolts Offense
The Los Angeles Chargers are entering into the new season without the services of their familiar wide receiving core. After trading away Keenan Allen and releasing Mike Williams, the Bolts will be relying on essentially a new group of players for quarterback Justin Herbert to throw the ball too.
This could cause some issues on the offensive side of the ball and there are questions around how the offense will look. With new head coach Jim Harbaugh in the mix, the Bolts will likely use a run-heavy attack this year. But having Herbert does allow them to push the ball down the field through the air.
While the team did add some talent to their wide receiver group this offseason, they are still one of the lesser units around the league. Los Angeles will likely be relying on Joshua Palmer more this season and he may be viewed as a top option in the offense.
Daniel Popper of The Athletic ranked the most important players for the Chargers this season and Palmer came in at No. 9. His chemistry with Herbert could vault him to becoming the No. 1 receiver in this offense.
"Palmer enters his fourth season — and the final year of his rookie deal — as the No. 1 receiver in Harbaugh and coordinator Greg Roman’s offense. That could change through the spring and summer, especially during training camp when we see the offense in action for the first time. But he already has an established rapport with quarterback Justin Herbert, and that trust should lead to a No. 1-level target share for Palmer this season."
Last season, Palmer caught 38 passes for 581 yards and 2.0 touchdowns. With Allen and Williams gone, Palmer will have a much bigger role in the offense, giving him the chance to put up some stronger numbers.
Los Angeles did bring in D.J. Chark and they drafted a few rookies, making Palmer the likely top option. If Palmer can put together a solid season, the Chargers could surprise some people around the league next year.
