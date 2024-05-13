Chargers News: Talented Rookie LA WR Breaks Down First Minicamp
The Los Angeles Chargers held their first rookie minicamp of 2024 this past weekend. It was the rookies' first opportunity to mingle, meet more coaches, meet all their teammates, and, more importantly, get back on the gridiron for the first time as a professional.
The Chargers' draft picks debuted in the Charger practice field, including their second-round pick, Ladd McConkey. The Chargers selected McConkey No. 36 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. The wide receiver will likely play a massive role for the Bolts, as the team lost two of its great and long-time pass catchers this offseason, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen.
McConkey is tagged as the replacement for either of the two. All eyes will be on the rookie as Justin Herbert's primary target. This isn't college anymore, and he realized it moments after arriving at the facility and putting the pads on. The 22-year-old broke down his first minicamp with the media.
"At first, I was coming out here but it didn't sink in," McConkey said. "Then I was out there all logoed up with the uniform and helmet on. Then it was, 'OK, it's time to go now.'"
Although McConkey is used to playing on the big stage in Georgia, the NFL is a whole different ball game. That may be the case, but his time as a Bulldog has helped him handle the big stage, and he will look to take that and apply it in Los Angeles.
In his college career, McConkey racked up 119 receptions for 1,687 yards, 14 touchdowns, 216 rushing yards, and four rushing touchdowns. The Georgia native averaged 14.1 yards per reception in 39 games.
The Chargers may have found themselves a gem in the draft.
