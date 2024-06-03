Chargers News: Tight End Might Be 'On Shaky Ground' Ahead of 2024
The Los Angeles Chargers offense will look a little different this coming season under new offensive coordinator Greg Roman, as they look to put a heavier emphasis on the running game. However, they still have star quarterback Justin Herbert so the passing game won't completely go away.
Los Angeles signed a few offensive pieces this offseason, especially at the tight end position. It was a point of emphasis for the team to improve at that spot but it could mean that a staple could be on thin ice with the Bolts.
According to Travis Wakeman of Sporting News, veteran Donald Parham Jr. could be on the outside looking in for the Bolts after the offseason additions.
"Donald Parham has become a fixture in L.A., playing with the Chargers for the past four seasons. He is coming off of a career-high four touchdown receptions this past season. However, the Chargers signed both Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst in free agency this offseason, leaving Parham on shaky ground."
Parham Jr. will have to find a way to carve out a role for himself in the new offensive scheme. Luckily, new head coach Jim Harbaugh loves to utilize the tight end position, giving some leeway for Parham Jr. to find a spot.
The Chargers have a good problem to have, too many options at the tight end spot. But it remains to be seen if they want to keep three on the roster, which could lead to one being let go.
