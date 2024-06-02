Chargers News: Tracking LA Rookies' Debut Day with Team
The Los Angeles Chargers welcomed their rookie class to the team's facilities last month, as rookie minicamp and offseason workouts began. The Chargers drafted nine players between April 25-27 in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Joe Alt, Ladd McConkey, Junior Colson, Kimani Vidal, Brenden Rice, Cornelius Johnson, Cam Hart, Justin Eboigbe, and Tarheeb Still. In addition to their draft picks, the Chargers signed several undrafted free agents.
On their first day, Alt, McConkey, and Colson were shown working with the Chargers equipment staff to get fitted for helmets, pads, and cleats. The process showed how detailed and high-tech the process is. For example, players are shown getting their feet scanned in special socks to determine which cleats will fit best and work best for the players during practice and on game day.
These procedures not only show what it's like for the rookies on their first day but also just how far the NFL has come in terms of equipment. When the league was first getting started 100 years ago, helmets were not even required. Now, the players get custom fittings for helmets, and technologies continue to advance to maximize safety and reduce brain injuries.
Since this first day and getting their equipment set, these rookies have begun participating in OTAs. Alt has already gotten first-team reps with different offensive line groupings. Colson was working off to the side earlier this week after leaving practice the week before alongside the team's trainers.
