Chargers News: Veteran All-Pro Talks Capturing Career-Best Stat in 2023
In a resurgent year, Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack put in a career-high 17 sacks, helping him cross 100 total sacks for his career. Mack recorded 17 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 10 pass deflections, and five forced fumbles during the 2023 campaign, going for double-digit sacks for the first time since 2018 with the Chicago Bears.
His previous career-high sacks in a season was 15, back in 2015.
Despite this career-best, some discounted his accomplishment because he accumulated over a third of his sacks in one game, when he had six sacks against the Denver Broncos last season.
"I would look on Twitter and people would be like, '17 sacks, but he had six in one game'. It's like, damn, is that a bad thing? Maybe I shouldn't have gotten six in one game. Maybe I should've did three," Mack told reporters on Wednesday. "Ultimately getting to that 100, it's special in the grand scheme of things when you understand everybody is not fortunate enough to play 10 years in this league and had great teammates like I have had and been able to do and accomplish some of the things that I have.
While notching a new career-high in sacks and crossing the 100-sack mark was great for Mack, his primary goal remains to win and bring home a Lombardi Trophy before he retires.
"Ultimately, it's of those things like, I want to win. I want to win," Mack added. "Yeah, you can celebrate certain things a little bit, but I feel like a Super Bowl would feel a lot better than that."
More Chargers:
Chargers News: Surprise WR Became Justin Herbert's Top Target During First Minicamp Day
Chargers News: Pro Bowler Reveals Jim Harbaugh OTAs Were Uniquely Intense