Chargers News: Watch J.K. Dobbins Absolutely Obliterate His Trainer
The Los Angeles Chargers are primed to be a threat under head coach Jim Harbaugh this upcoming season. Harbaugh is set to put his prints all over this team and do it the only way he knows how to: dominate the run game. Everywhere he's gone, the run game has gone to another level, and he'll look to the same in Los Angeles.
Because of that, he signed the necessary players that fit his physical brand of football. One of the players set to implement Harbaugh's game is newly signed running back J.K. Dobbins.
Dobbins, a significant addition to the team, joined the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason. While his health concerns are a valid consideration, the potential he brings to the team is undeniable. A recent viral video of Dobbins overpowering his trainer should give fans little worry about his health as we approach the 2024 season.
Dobbins tore his Achilles tendon after Week 1 of the 2023 season. Before that, he tore his ACL in the final preseason game before the start of his second NFL season. Dobbins has already two suffered two significant injuries in his young NFL career.
Although that is the case, L.A. decided to sign him onto the squad for 2024, and they believe he can be a difference-maker.
Dobbins' resume doesn't scream "difference-maker," as he's only played in 23 games with nine starts and collected 1,347 yards on 234 attempts through four seasons. Nonetheless, the Bolts are optimistic, and if he looks like anything in that video, the Chargers got themselves a steal.
