Chargers News: Watch Rookie CB Pull Off Impressive Pick-Six
The Los Angeles Chargers are currently engaged in training camp, which is the time for the starters to learn the playbook and adapt it, but it's also a time for rookies to make their name.
Should a rookie impress in training camp and preseason they will find it far easier to pull off being added to the 53-man roster. One rookie who has already made a splash in training camp is rookie cornerback Tarheeb Still.
While Justin Herbert is currently dealing with a significant injury, Easton Stick is taking over starting duties. This has led to Max Duggan handling second-team duties. During a two-minute drill with Duggan at the helm, he threw a costly pick to Still, who ran it back for a pick-six.
The Chargers highlighted the play on their X page, which shows Still securing the pass, which was thrown behind wide receiver Darius Davis.
No one was around to stop Still from running the interception back to the house. Naturally, all his teammates and the crowd were wildly cheering for the young rookie.
Still will need to have this kind of ball hawk style to ensure he lands on the 53-man roster, especially getting a rotational or backup spot in the stacked secondary room. Per the team's current depth chart, Still is behind Asante Samuel Jr. and Deane Leonard.
Naturally, Samuel will lead the way on the right cornerback position, but that does not mean that Still can't find a way to move up the depth chart.
Still was taken by the Chargers in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft at the No. 137 overall pick. Still spent four seasons with Maryland before heading into the NFL.
During his time with Maryland, Still secured six interceptions, 166 tackles, 22 passes defended, and two fumble recoveries.
His most successful season with Maryland came in the 2023 season when he brought in five interceptions, 45 tackles, and two passes defended.
Coming out of Maryland, Still came in as a three-star prospect on ESPN, 247 Sports, and rivals. His highest ratings were in run defense, coverage, and zone.
Despite being drafted in the fifth round, Still might be a steal for the Chargers. He is already showcasing some elite ball tracking skills in training camp, and should he continue to secure big plays like the one he had against Duggan — he might find himself in a starting position sooner rather than later.