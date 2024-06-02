Chargers News: Young Safety Emerging As 'Most Talented' LA UDFA
The Los Angeles Chargers are winding down in their Voluntary Organization Team Activities (OTAs). The Bolts will enter the final stretch in that front before they take off for summer break.
As the OTAs draw to a close, players on the verge of securing a roster spot are gearing up for their final chance to make a lasting impression. This opportunity, just before the onset of training camp in late July, is a make-or-break moment for many, especially the undrafted free agents. Among them, safety Akeem Dent stands out as a potential game-changer.
According to Travis Wakeman of The Sporting News, Dent has impressed and has a real shot at making the final 53-man roster.
"Another undrafted guy, Akeem Dent might be the most talented undrafted free agent in the Chargers' pool," Wakeman wrote. "He played on one of the most talented defenses in the country last year at Florida State. The Chargers have Derwin James, Alohi Gilman and JT Woods but Dent has a realistic shot to stick as the team's fourth safety."
Dent wasn't invited to the combine; however, he's made a name for himself in the last few months and has a real shot at cracking the roster. Dent has turned heads in OTAs, and if he continues his stellar play, he could be a vital piece for the Bolts when we hit fall.
The defensive back stand sits 6-foot-1, 193 pounds, and is coming off an incredible season at Florida State. Dent recorded 44 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 2024.
Dent could be rocking the powder blue when it's all said and done.
