Chargers Notes: Bud Dupree Opens Up, Potential Backup QB Change, LA Going After Star?

Can the Chargers make some noise in 2024?

Matt Levine

Bud Dupree's Integration and Defensive Synergy

Introducing Bud Dupree into the Chargers' lineup could significantly boost their defense. The new article discusses how Dupree’s experience and skills might gel with the existing defensive structure and the impact of the NFL's new kickoff rule on team dynamics.

LA's Backup Quarterback on the Chopping Block?

The Chargers could be considering a major move with their backup quarterback position. This piece explores the potential reasons why the reserve signal-caller might not make the cut for the upcoming season and what implications this could have for the team's strategy.

Greg Roman Mic'd Up at OTAs

Get a closer look at the Chargers' new offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, who was mic'd up during the Offseason Team Activities (OTAs). This coverage provides insight into Roman’s coaching style and how he communicates with players as they prepare for the new season.

Proposed Trade: Star Wide Receiver to Join Chargers?

A proposed trade could see a star wide receiver making his way to Los Angeles. This article discusses the potential benefits and logistics of this rare trade opportunity that could enhance the Chargers’ offensive lineup.

Predicting Ladd McConkey’s Rookie Season

What can fans expect from rookie Ladd McConkey? This analysis delves into his anticipated role with the Chargers and predicts the possible outcomes and impact of his rookie season.

Bud Dupree Explains His Move to LA

New Charger Bud Dupree reveals his motivations for joining the team this offseason. His addition as a talented edge rusher is expected to bolster Los Angeles' defensive strength.

