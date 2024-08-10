Chargers Notes: Jim Harbaugh Addresses NCAA Punishment, Joey Bosa Injury Update
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh Named Honorary Captain of Michigan Despite NCAA Punishment
Despite facing NCAA allegations, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has been named the honorary captain for the University of Michigan’s 2024 season opener. This event marks a significant return to his alma mater in Ann Arbor, scheduled after the Chargers' first two preseason games.
Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh on Joey Bosa, 'Likely Ready to Go When Season Starts'
Chargers defensive star Joey Bosa looks set to return from an undisclosed injury just in time for Week 1 of the NFL season, according to head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Offers Crucial Update on Justin Herbert's Foot Injury
In a promising update from Harbaugh, quarterback Justin Herbert is on track with his recovery from a foot injury, hinting at a strong start for the upcoming season.
Chargers' Quentin Johnston Appears to Be Battling For a Backup Position
Sophomore Quentin Johnston may be facing a season as a backup for the Los Angeles Chargers, indicating a competitive atmosphere in the team’s roster.
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh Offers Blunt Response to Current QB Competition
Coach Jim Harbaugh clarifies the signing of Luis Perez is to intensify the quarterback competition, especially against Easton Stick, showcasing a strategic approach to roster dynamics.
Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Responds to NCAA Punishment
Jim Harbaugh addresses the NCAA punishment in what appears to be his conclusive remark on the controversy.
Chargers Starting Center Seemingly Hurt, Did Not Attend Practice
Starting center Bradley Bozeman was notably absent from Thursday’s training camp, sparking concerns over an undisclosed injury.