Charger Report

Chargers Notes: Playoff Chances, Herbert's Personality, Fantasy Upside

Can Justin Herbert lead the Bolts back to the playoffs?

Matt Levine

In this story:

Justin Herbert's Contract Talks and Fantasy Upsides

Justin Herbert is in the spotlight with discussions around his contract heating up. The quarterback's fantasy value is also a key focus, gaining traction among fantasy football enthusiasts.

Chargers Excelling in 2022 NFL Draft Decisions

A retrospective look at the Chargers’ 2022 NFL Draft picks shows the team made savvy decisions. The outcomes so far suggest the drafted players are living up to expectations, contributing significantly to the team's dynamics.

Ranking the Chargers' Offensive Linemen

Recent rankings place the Chargers’ centers in the lower half across the NFL, sparking conversations about the need for improvement in the offensive line.

Potential Trade for a Star Wide Receiver

The Chargers are reportedly considering a trade to acquire an All-Pro wide receiver, indicating a push to strengthen their receiving core. This could be a game-changer for the team’s offensive strategies.

Former Charger’s View on New Team’s Playoff Chances

A former Chargers star shared his less-than-optimistic views on his new team's playoff chances, adopting a realistic approach to their competitive capabilities.

Justin Herbert's Off-Field Persona

An intriguing glimpse into Justin Herbert’s personality off the field shows the star quarterback in a different light. This can add a layer of appreciation for fans who follow Herbert closely.

Published
Matt Levine

MATT LEVINE

Matt earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Management from Louisiana State University in 2021. He was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, covering all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News