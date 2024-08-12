Chargers Notes: Preseason Opener, Justin Herbert's Injury, OL Position Change
Chargers' Justin Herbert Not Playing In Preseason Opener, Still In Walking Boot
Los Angeles Chargers standout quarterback Justin Herbert will not participate in the upcoming preseason opener due to a continuing recovery. Herbert is reportedly still using a walking boot, signaling a cautious approach from the team concerning his health.
Ladd McConkey and Joey Bosa's Status For Chargers Preseason Opener Revealed
In other team news, rookie Ladd McConkey is confirmed to play in the Chargers' preseason clash with the Seahawks. In contrast, star defensive end Joey Bosa will not be suiting up for the game. This decision marks significant lineup adjustments that could influence the game's dynamics.
Chargers' Trey Pipkins Speaks on 'Different' Position Change in 2024
Trey Pipkins has shared insights about a significant positional change expected for the 2024 season. This development could impact both his career trajectory and the team's strategy moving forward.
Chargers Notes: Jim Harbaugh Addresses NCAA Punishment, Joey Bosa Injury Update
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has issued a statement regarding recent NCAA sanctions, coupled with an update on Joey Bosa's injury status. This double-feature article rounds up critical momentums within the team.