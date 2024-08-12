Charger Report

Chargers Notes: Preseason Opener, Justin Herbert's Injury, OL Position Change

Matt Levine

 Chargers' Justin Herbert Not Playing In Preseason Opener, Still In Walking Boot

Los Angeles Chargers standout quarterback Justin Herbert will not participate in the upcoming preseason opener due to a continuing recovery. Herbert is reportedly still using a walking boot, signaling a cautious approach from the team concerning his health.

Ladd McConkey and Joey Bosa's Status For Chargers Preseason Opener Revealed

In other team news, rookie Ladd McConkey is confirmed to play in the Chargers' preseason clash with the Seahawks. In contrast, star defensive end Joey Bosa will not be suiting up for the game. This decision marks significant lineup adjustments that could influence the game's dynamics.

Chargers' Trey Pipkins Speaks on 'Different' Position Change in 2024

Trey Pipkins has shared insights about a significant positional change expected for the 2024 season. This development could impact both his career trajectory and the team's strategy moving forward.

Chargers Notes: Jim Harbaugh Addresses NCAA Punishment, Joey Bosa Injury Update

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has issued a statement regarding recent NCAA sanctions, coupled with an update on Joey Bosa's injury status. This double-feature article rounds up critical momentums within the team.

Matt Levine

Matt earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Management from Louisiana State University in 2021. He was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, covering all Southern California sports in his career.

