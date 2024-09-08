Chargers OC Weighs In on How This Team Compares to His Previous Squads
Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman can't rank his current unit in terms of talent until he can see his players compete in the regular season. Romans said as things unfold, he'll be able to assess the Los Angeles offense better.
"It's too early to tell. You know, I think we're starting out, it's a one-game approach," Roman told reporters on Thursday. "We'll have our game plan for this game and go out and do whatever it takes to try to win that game. I think it will be an evolution process. I really think we'll be able to answer that question more as we go, but again, offensive football is 11 people executing together. We got an incredible quarterback, we all know that, but the entire offense needs to function to have an effective offense."
Roman's arrival in Los Angeles brought several of his former players to the organization, including running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.
Both running backs played for Roman when he was the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens.
Edwards and Dobbins will play a pivotal role on the team this season. The run game struggles of 2023 were a factor in the Chargers' lowly 5-12 record.
Enter Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, and Roman who made their way from Ann Arbor to the west coast.
Harbaugh and his coaching staff have been tasked with rebuilding the Bolts from the ground up. Harbaugh and Roman are known for putting an emphasis on the run game, indicating the Edwards and Dobbins are slated to be primary playmakers this season.
As for who will get the most reps out of the two running backs, Romans said it depends on who is playing better that day.
"We don't overthink that," Roman said. "They're both going to play. Whoever has got the hot hand, as I always tell them, has got the hot hand. So, we're going to go with the hot hand. They know that, and they get that. It's really nothing scientific."
In 2020, the Ravens were top three in the NFL in rush attempts. Edwards and Dobbins were both a part of that unit.
The other players in the running back room are Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins. Haskins is another Michigan connection since he played under Harbaugh in college.
The emphasis on improving the backfield should help Los Angeles improve their record from last year. But will they be able to dethrone the Rams as the football team of the city?
