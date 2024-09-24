Chargers Officially Release TE,CB to Make Room For New Signings
The Los Angeles Chargers have made a flurry of moves prior to their key Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chargers have signed linebacker Blake Lynch and wide receiver Jalen Reagor to their practice squad. In a corresponding move, they have released tight end Luke Benson and cornerback Nehemiah Shelton.
The Chargers shared via their social media account.
Reagor signed with the Chargers after the New England Patriots released him from their practice squad earlier this month.
The 25-year-old played for the Patriots during the 2023 season, appearing in 11 games. He finished the 2023 campaign with just seven receptions for 138 yards. Reagor re-signed with the Patriots in March but was released from the team and then their practice squad.
Reagor is infamous for being the player the Philadelphia Eagles took before the Minnesota Vikings selected star wide receiver Justin Jefferson in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Reagor was the No. 21 pick in the 2020 draft and only spent two seasons with the Eagles before he was traded to the Vikings in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick in 2022.
Reagor is now joining the fourth team of his career and has a total of 937 career receiving yards. As for the player who was taken after him in the draft in Jefferson, he has surpassed 1,000 yards in a season in each of his first four seasons and has made an All-Pro team, Pro Bowl team, and won NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
Lynch was a member of the 2023 Chargers and was signed to the active roster in late Nov. 2023. Prior to that, he was waived in late Aug. 2023 and re-signed with the practice squad in mid-October.
Lynch was a core special teams player for the Chargers in 2023 and will likely fill that same role this season, with numerous special teams contributors currently out with injuries. Lynch was an undrafted linebacker in the 2020 NFL draft and has been a part of three other NFL teams outside the Chargers.
Benson, 23, is a rookie from Georgia Tech who hauled nine receptions for 84 yards in his senior season as a Yellow Jacket.
Shelton, who hails from San Jose State, is in his second year in the league. The 25-year-old signed with the Chargers on Sept. 9 to the practice squad and was cut less than three weeks later.
