Chargers OL Transition This Year Might Be Make-or-Break For His Future
The Los Angeles Chargers have built their roster this offseason in the mold of new head coach Jim Harbaugh, namely by prioritizing the offensive line build. Harbaugh-led teams tend to be more focused on building out strength in the trenches and the Bolts are looking for more promise in that area this year.
Los Angeles drafted offensive tackle Joe Alt in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft to bolster the line. But it's the play of one specific lineman that could make or break the success overall.
Daniel Popper of The Athletic believes that the transition to right guard for Trey Pipkins III this season could determine a lot for his future. Pipkins has been a mainstay on the Chargers offensive line but will need to show more this year.
"Trey Pipkins III’s transition to right guard. Pipkins has played some solid football at right tackle in his career. He was a quality starter there in 2022 and earned his three-year contract extension, though he regressed to a degree in 2023. Guard is an entirely new position that requires different footwork, different mechanics and, most importantly, different timing."
Pipkins will be relied upon this season to provide stability along the line and if he can't do so, he could see his playing time replaced. His footwork will likely be a work in progress but the team is hopeful that he can make the transition well.
Los Angeles will be prioritizing the running game more this season, making the importance of Pipkins this season even stronger. The entire offensive line will be asked to do more this year and the success of the team will depend on how they can perform.
More Chargers: Young OLB Reacts to Returns of Pro Bowl Defenders