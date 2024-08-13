Chargers Players Not Available For Practice
The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up for their second preseason game this Saturday against their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Rams. The Chargers will look for a better performance than what they displayed on Saturday against the Seahawks; however, they could be without a ton of their key players for the match.
A handful of key players did not participate in Tuesday's practice. Daniel Popper of The Athletic shared via Twitter/X.
A handful of players, such as superstar quarterback Justin Herbert, edge rusher Joey Bosa, tight end Hayden Hurst, and center Bradley Bozeman, did not practice on Tuesday due to injury.
It's still very early to start worrying about injuries, but it's never a good sign when players are missing practice because of it. In total, 13 players did not practice, and two players, including Derius Dais and Cam Hart, were off working to the side individually.
Herbert was diagnosed with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot almost two weeks ago and remains in a walking boot. The hope is that he will be ready by Week 1 of the NFL season against the Las Vegas Raiders. Nonetheless, it's never a good sign when the star quarterback is unavailable weeks before the real games begin.
Bosa left Sunday's joint practice on Aug. 4 against the Los Angeles Rams due to a left hand/wrist injury. The Pro Bowl edge rusher has yet to return to practice, and head coach Jim Harbaugh's latest update was that he is still "working through something."
Bosa has had his fair share of injuries, especially in the last few years. In the past two seasons, Bosa has only played in 14 games with nine starts while recording 9.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss, 22 solo tackles, 14 quarterback hits, one pass defended, and two forced fumbles. Things look sort of like Deja Vu for Bosa, but there is still plenty of time for him to ramp up for the season.
The Chargers were among the team's last season who were hampered by injuries. Many of their top players missed a significant amount of time, and they are hoping it's not a repeat of that this season.
Herbert and Bosa will play a significant role on the team. They will look to stamp their stamp on their side of the ball while leading their team to wins.
