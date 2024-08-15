Chargers Players Not Participating in August 14 Practice
As the Los Angeles Chargers continue to prepare for their second preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, their injury woes only keep getting worse.
According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, 17 total players were missing from the Chargers' practice today. That's four more players than were missing yesterday.
The new names on the list include running back J.K. Dobbins, linebacker Nick Niemann, wide receiver/return specialist Derius Davis, and rookie cornerback Cam Hart.
Dobbins was predicted to be one of the top running backs for the Chargers alongside Gus Edwards. Fresh from the Baltimore Ravens, Dobbins rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns in his rookie season. However, his career has been marred by injury, greatly limiting his time over the next three years.
Niemann has been a member of the Chargers since 2021 when he was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. Throughout his three years with Los Angeles, Niemann has recorded 65 total tackles, two pass deflections, one interception, and one fumble recovery.
Both Davis and Hart were seen practicing on the side of the field yesterday but were not active today. Last year, Davis made 15 receptions for 66 yards and recorded 759 return yards as well as a single touchdown.
Rookie Hart was selected 140th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. A graduate of Notre Dame, Hart recorded 91 total tackles, 17 pass deflections, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery over five years and 47 games.
Among the new names, a few notable players remain on this injured list.
The most significant name on the list is quarterback Justin Herbert, who was diagnosed with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot. He has been in a boot ever since. While he is done for the preseason, he is expected to recover in time for the Chargers' Week 1 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The other big name missing is defensive end Joey Bosa, who injured his wrist in a joint practice against the Rams. There has been no update regarding when the edge-rushing Pro Bowler will return, with Harbaugh saying that he is "working through something."
Center Bradley Bozeman is another integral part of the Chargers offense on the injured list. Harbaugh has made it clear that Bozeman and the other offensive linemen are essential to his offense, referring to them as "the tip of the spear."
Fortunately, the Chargers are only in the preseason. Hopefully, these players will have a chance to recover and come back in full force once the regular NFL season begins.
