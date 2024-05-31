Chargers Primed To Be Next Turnaround Team In 2024 Behind Jim Harbaugh
With new head coach Jim Harbaugh now in the mix, the Los Angeles Chargers are set to heavily improve themselves going forward. They have a sense of relevancy now that they haven't had in a long time, led by Harbaugh himself.
No matter where Harbaugh has gone, the team hasn't had to wait long to start winning games in his first year. Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News outlined why the Chargers are primed to be the next turnaround team for 2024.
"Jim Harbaugh doesn't waste time turning around programs or organizations. That's the case whether it's starting his coaching career at the University of San Diego or continuing it in Los Angeles."
Harbaugh has earned a strong reputation around the sport of football for being a winner, culminating in his winning a National Championship with Michigan last year. He now inherits the Chargers coming off a poor season and is ready to turn them around. Iyer continued.
"The 49ers improved by seven games when he first took over in 2011, and they were in the Super Bowl by his second year. Michigan was 5-7 in 2014 before Harbaugh came. The Wolverines went 10-3 in his first season and didn't take long to reemerge as the premier Big Ten powerhouse. That culminated with a national championship in his ninth and final season at his alma mater."
With Harbaugh leading the charge, the Bolts are primed to make some real noise in the AFC. They may not compete for the Super Bowl right away but Los Angeles is a team to be dealt with once again, something that couldn't be said just a few months ago.
More Chargers: Jim Harbaugh Using Strange Drills at OTAs