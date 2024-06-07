Chargers Putting Big Faith In Veteran Offensive Lineman Heading Into 2024
The Los Angeles Chargers will enter the 2024 season without the services of center Corey Linsley, who retired this offseason. Without Linsley, the Bolts' offensive line will have a big hole to fill.
Los Angeles signed Bradley Bozeman over the offseason, giving him some big shoes to fill. The success of the offensive line may fall on how Bozeman performs but he has experience working within a Greg Roman offense.
Under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers are expected to have one of the more active offensive lines. Bozeman will need to step up this season, otherwise Harbaugh will have no choice but to find a replacement.
Travis Wakeman of Sporting News explained.
"Should Bozeman falter, the Chargers will consider other options because Jim Harbaugh has a no-nonsense approach, especially when it comes to the offensive line. Brenden Jaimes is one in-house option that many have already speculated could be moved to that spot if Bozeman underperforms."
The offensive line will be tasked with protecting star Justin Herbert but it all starts with Bozeman. He is the anchor for the offensive front, providing the Chargers with some real power.
He is a veteran of the game and his knowledge of the Bolts' offense could help. Los Angeles will be counting on him heavily this year and Bozeman seems ready for the challenge.
