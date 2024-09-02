Chargers Release Former Promising Mid-Round Draft Pick
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz are making continuous moves to create the best team possible.
On Aug. 28, the Chargers attempted to add depth to the roster by bringing back linebacker Shaq Quarterman and running back Isaiah Spiller, per reports from Adam Schefter of ESPN and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Unfortunately, Harbaugh and Hortiz may have changed their minds.
On Aug. 30, Pelissero revealed that Spiller had been released from the practice squad less than two days after he had re-signed.
This is likely because of his 2024 NFL Preseason performance where Spiller ran for 13 yards on 10 attempts. This was miniscule compared to last preseason where he rushed for 68 yards on 15 attempts.
Instead, Los Angeles will stick with Jaret Patterson as the only running back on the practice squad. Originally, he had made the main roster, but he was moved after the Chargers claimed Hassan Haskins off of waivers.
The Chargers now have four running backs on their main roster: Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, Kimani Vidal, and the aforementioned Haskins.
Spiller originally joined the Chargers when they selected him 123rd overall in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
In his first season with the Chargers, Spiller rushed for 41 yards and two first downs on 18 attempts across six games. He also made three receptions for 13 yards.
Spiller improved in 2023, rushing for 96 yards and one first down on 37 attempts in nine games. His receptions also improved with six catches for 34 yards.
While this isn't particularly impressive in the NFL, Spiller still has plenty of potential if his college stats are anything to go by.
Spiller joined Texas A&M in 2019, where he started nine of 13 games. He rushed for 946 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was named freshman All-SEC for his performance.
Spiller would continue to impress during his sophomore and junior years, rushing for over 1,000 yards in both seasons. He was named first-team All-SEC in 2020 and second-team All-SEC in 2021.
In total, Spiller rushed for 2,993 yards and 25 touchdowns with Texas A&M. He also made 74 receptions for 585 yards and one touchdown.
Hopefully, this isn't the end for Spiller in the NFL. With the new kick off rules, he could be a valuable piece on any special teams unit.
More Chargers: Los Angeles GM's Aggressive Training Camp Moves Show Massive Difference From Previous Regime