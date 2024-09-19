Chargers Release Second Official Injury Report Ahead of Matchup With Steelers
The Los Angeles Chargers released the latest injury report Thursday.
The report lists a slew of players, including outside linebacker Joey Bosa (limited), linebacker Junior Colson (did not practice), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (did not practice), safety Alohi Gilman (limited), quarterback Justin Herbert (limited), tight end Hayden Hurst (limited), outside linebacker Khalil Mack (full participant), wide receiver Joshua Palmer (did not practice), and cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor (limited).
The Chargers' top edge rushers, Bosa and Mack, were both listed on the injury report. However, Mack was a full participant in Thursday's practice. He played 32 snaps against the Panthers.
Mack was listed on the report for rest purposes, indicating he will likely be ready to go for Sunday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bosa seems to have been stuck with the injury bug this season as he's already had to undergo surgery for a broken hand this season. He sustained the injury in a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at the beginning of August.
Bosa played just 14 snaps in Week 2 as he worked back from the previous injury. The defensive star told reporters that he doesn't plan to be limited this weekend.
“I plan to have a very long and intense game," Bosa said.
Taylor, who is dealing with a fibula injury, was in uniform at practice Thursday. Palmer was seen working off to the side. Palmer was originally dealing with a knee injury, however, based on the latest injury report, the starting wideout is also dealing with elbow and calf issues.
Palmer was the No. 1 receiver on the depth chart, but in his absence, rookie Ladd McConkey will likely be the primary target.
Dupree and Colson were absent from practice. Hurst has been limited for two consecutive practices due to an ankle injury. The tight end's status for Week 3 remains uncertain.
The question on everybody's mind is Herbert's status for the Week 3 matchup. The starting quarterback didn't practice on Thursday, which keeps his starting status a mystery.
If Hebert doesn't play, the Chargers will rely on backup quarterback Easton Stick to lead the offense.
Herbert's absence would be a huge momentum shift for a team that is on an upward trajectory. Nobody can replicate what Herbert does for the Los Angeles offense.
The Chargers have the opportunity to start the season 3-0, unlike several NFL teams that have already lost a game.