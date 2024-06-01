Chargers Rising Star Believes LA Is 'Stacked' Defensively
Entering the 2024 season, the Los Angeles Chargers are looking to make some noise around the league. While many don't see them as true Super Bowl contenders, Los Angeles can shock some people to reach the playoffs.
The offense will look very different but the defense still has plenty of stars around the roster. Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, and Derwin James Jr. still man the defense, giving them some real power across the board.
This team should be much better on defense, especially with new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter now in the fold. His schemes will place these guys into places to succeed, giving them a jolt this year.
Rising star Tuli Tuipulotu weighed in on the Bolts defensive unit, saying that he believes they are stacked across the board.
"I think we're kind of stacked, you know? Adding another vet in the room just gives me more opportunity to learn from another vet. Surprisingly, he is kind of different from K-Mack and Joey B. I'm excited to continue to learn from him."
With the level of talent on the roster, the Bolts could be one of the better defensive teams in the league. They have a nice blend of youth and veteran experience on the defense, something not every team has.
The Bolts also added linebacker Bud Dupree to the mix, giving them another potential star on the defense. All in all, Los Angeles should be better this coming season and the development of the young players will ultimately determine how far the team can go.
