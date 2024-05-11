Chargers Rookie Has Full Circle Moment After Being Drafted By Bolts
Right before the start of the NFL Draft, one of the biggest questions around it all was how many former University of Michigan players would the Los Angeles Chargers draft. After signing Jim Harbaugh to become their new head coach, the Bolts were expected to look heavily at some of his former players.
Los Angeles didn't disappoint, taking multiple with their draft choices. But one in particular had a full circle moment when being drafted by the Bolts, even though it had nothing to do with a reunion with Harbaugh.
Wide receiver Cornelius Johnson was taken at pick No. 253 by the Chargers, further adding more depth to their receiving core. But Johnson grew up a fan of the Chargers, even mentioning it during his opening press conference following his first day at minicamp.
“It really just started with San Diego. My favorite player was LaDainian Tomlinson. I used to wear No. 21 all throughout middle school, even up until high school at some point.”
Johnson was great for the Wolverines and Harbaugh during his time there, helping them to win the title last season. He posted 47 catches for 603 yards and one touchdown last season and Harbaugh believed in him enough to take a chance on drafting him.
He spoke about what it meant to be taken by the team he grew up cheering for, calling it a dream.
“It’s just amazing that their the team that ends up drafting me for it to be my dream.”
While Johnson may not get much playing time unless he performs well during training camp and preseason, he gives this team depth. The coaching staff believes in him and that is all anyone needs to know. Johnson will have a chance to show what he can do and maybe make a meaningful impactful on the organization he grew up rooting for.
