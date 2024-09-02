Chargers Rookie Named 'Preseason Winner' Heading Into 2024 Season
Los Angeles Chargers rookie Joe Alt was listed as a preseason rookie winner, per The Athletic.
Alt was one of the 2024 NFL Draft first-round picks that thrived in August. The No.5 overall pick got 55 snaps in two preseason contests with the Chargers.
Through his first two preseason games, Alt posted a pass blocking efficiency of 98.2, according to Pro Football Focus.
His best performance was in the second preseason contest against cross-town rivals the Los Angeles Rams. He recorded an 80.7 pass-blocking grade and didn't allow one single pressure in 15 pass-blocking snaps. From his performance against the Rams, Alt was the fourth-highest graded first-round pick from Week 2 of the preseason, according to PFF.
The rookie offensive tackle allowed just one pressure in 30 protection reps. Standing at 6-foot-8, Alt has the ability to make an impact in the run game.
The Notre Dame product has proven he is a perfect fit in Los Angeles. He plays opposite of Rashawn Slater and the duo has already had impressive performances in the preseason.
Alt has built a strong rapport with Slater this offseason and the rookie received advice from a former Chargers' first-round pick.
"I've just encouraged him to trust himself and play ball," Slater told reporters. "He's an incredibly talented tackle. He's going to have a great career and I see he's like a hungry guy. He wants to get better so obviously he's never satisfied."
The Chargers were ranked the league's worst run-blocking offensive line, but the new regime made an investment in drafting Alt with the team's first overall pick in order to revamp the offensive line.
Despite being just 21-years-old, Alt looks like a seasoned professional.
After the Chargers drafted Alt as the fifth overall pick, head coach Jim Harbaugh defended the team's decision to use their first pick on an offensive tackle.
“I know the question is going to come up, ‘What about a weapon?’” Harbaugh told reporters. “Offensive linemen, we look at as weapons. That group, when we talk about attacking on offense, the offensive line is the tip of the spear.”
“It’s not just the running game with the offensive line,” Harbaugh added. “They protect and that’s why they get paid so much money . . . because the quarterback has got to be able to finish his throwing motion. . . . That comes from Bill Walsh. I’m stealing that one, I didn’t invent that one.”