Chargers Rookie Placed On Non-Football Illness List
The Los Angeles Chargers have placed rookie linebacker Junior Colson on the non-football illness list, making him inactive for the start of Chargers training camp. He can join camp as soon as the Chargers activate him.
The Chargers began training camp on Tuesday, with the team's rookies reporting to camp. The team has 30 other rookies heading to camp, including their eight other draft picks and 22 undrafted free agents. The rest of the team will report a week later on July 23.
The Bolts drafted Colson No. 69 overall out of Michigan, where he established himself as one of the best linebacker prospects in the country. In 2023, Colson helped lead the Wolverines to a College Football Playoff national championship title and was a two-time second-team All-Big Ten member. He recorded 95 total tackles and two pass deflections as a junior and finished his college career with 257 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and 5.0 pass deflections.
Colson re-joins his former Wolverines defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter, and head coach, Jim Harbaugh on the Chargers. He was drafted to help the Chargers defense improve after they gave up an average of 362.9 yards per game in 2023, ranking fifth-last in the NFL.
Colson previously worked off to the side during OTAs after leaving one practice with the team's trainers. While he's now been limited during multiple points of his first NFL offseason, Colson had no trouble staying on the field in college. At Michigan, Colson appeared in all 43 possible games.
