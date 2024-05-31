Chargers Roster Disrespected In New NFL Rankings
The Los Angeles Chargers enter the 2024 season looking to put their disastrous 2023 year behind them. They brought in new head coach Jim Harbaugh to lead the charge and the team has a massive buzz around it heading into the new year.
They still have quarterback Justin Herbert under center but have overhauled the wide receiver room. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are both gone and have been replaced with younger players who are looking to prove themselves.
The offense for the Bolts may be a little shaky but the defense seems solid. Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Derwin James Jr. headline the unit, giving the Chargers a sneaky good defense.
However, the Bolts were disrespected in a recent roster ranking. Jim Wyman and Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus ranked the Bolts roster at No. 26 in the NFL, despite all the changes this offseason.
"While Justin Herbert’s passing ability and the addition of Jim Harbaugh as head coach will cover up a lot of problems, this team is too thin at many key positions to be considered a serious threat in the AFC. The Chargers do have one of the easiest schedules in terms of 2023 records, but they don’t appear to have the firepower to take full advantage of that."
Being ranked this low seems a little wrong for the Chargers, especially given the star power that is still on the team. Los Angeles has the ability to shock people this season and Harbaugh will make sure that they are prepared each game.
They likely got ranked this low due to the inexperience on the offensive side of the ball, especially at the wide receiver position, and the questions around their running game. However, this is a top-20 team at worst heading into the new year.
Los Angeles will just need to prove to everyone that they can be a good team, droning out all the other noise that surrounds them.
