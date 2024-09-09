Chargers Sign CB To Bolster Secondary Depth
The Los Angeles Chargers made two practice squad moves on Monday. The team announced the signing of cornerback Nehemiah Shelton and the release of cornerback Matt Hankins.
After going undrafted, Shelton signed with the New York Jets in 2023. Following the preseason of his rookie year, the Jets waived Shelton and signed him to their practice squad. He was then released by New York in October that same year.
Shelton landed in the USFL with the Memphis Showboats after he was released by the Jets. The 24-year-old cornerback returned to the Jets in August but was one of the players who didn't survive roster cuts.
At San Jose State, Shelton appeared in 45 games for the Spartans. He recorded 195 tackles, 32 passes defended, and eight interceptions. Shelton earned all-conference selections from 2021-22.
Shelton has another chance with an NFL team as he joins the Los Angeles practice squad.
Hankins participated in the preseason for the Chargers. His highlight of the preseason was against the Dallas Cowboys when he swiped the ball out of a receiver's hands for an interception. Hankins won a USFL Championship with the Birmingham Stallions before he signed with the Chargers in 2023.
Hankins played for the University of Iowa in college. As a true freshman, he posted 21 tackles and a pair of pass breakups in 2017. He became a starter the following year where he amassed 48 total tackles and three pass breakups.
Hankins earned a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection in his final year as a Hawkeye. He was also a team captain and a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. Hankins tallied 44 tackles, three picks, and five pass breakups in his last collegiate year.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has established a 'competitors welcome' philosophy.
The new regime in Los Angeles has proven to be a proactive force when it comes to bolstering the lineup. They're also not afraid to cut players who are underperforming.
General manager Joe Hortiz signed nine players, traded for two players, and made a waiver claim in lieu of finalizing the 53-man roster.
Harbaugh certainly made the right decision in having Hortiz take the lead on roster cuts. Although every move he's going to make won't be successful, it's a stark difference from his predecessor.
"Joe Hortiz, he's going to run it," Harbaugh said via the team's transcript. "I want him to do it because he's watching everybody, not only on our team but every other team. I'm going to play Robin to his Batman. We trust Joe, he's the best in the business."
