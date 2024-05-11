Chargers Sign Veteran Linebacker Bud Dupree to 2-Year Deal
The Los Angeles Chargers have signed free agent linebacker Bud Dupree.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was among the first to share the news via Twitter. Player agency "Athletes First" announced.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons were also among the teams interested in Dupree.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dupree met with the Bolts earlier this week, as the team desperately needed another pass rusher. The Chargers didn't draft or sign an edge defender before Dupree, and now the former first-round pick will fill that position.
The 31-year-old spent the first nine years of his career with the Steelers, Tennesee Titans, and the Falcons for one year in 2023. Although he is not quite the same player he was compared to his time in Pittsburgh, he is still a solid player. In his career, Dupree has recorded 305 total tackles, 70 tackles for loss, 90 quarterback hits, 12 forced fumbles, 15 passes defended, and one interception.
The former Kentucky Wildcat could play a significant role and be allowed to do some damage alongside top-edge rushers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. The Chargers are now down to one spot for a 90-man roster count after signing Dupree and wide receiver D.J. Chark as well.
More Chargers: LA Rookies Reflect on First Day of Minicamp