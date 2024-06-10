Chargers Star Listed Toward Top Of All-Decade Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers will enter the 2024 season armed with multiple stars on the defensive side of the ball. Los Angeles revamped the entire team under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, giving them some real credibility for the first time in a long time.
Los Angeles will be looking to turn the tide on the poor season that they put together last year and the defense will lead the way. The defense has been the anchor for the Chargers of late, being led by one of their best drafted players over the years.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus did an All-Decade Mock Draft and listed star defensive end Joey Bosa toward the top. He came in as the third pick in the mock draft.
"Bosa has slowed down the past year or two, with his age and injuries catching up to him. But we can’t forget that he earned an elite PFF overall grade in five of his first six years with four elite pass-rush grades. Quinnen Williams is coming off back-to-back elite seasons as one of the best interior defensive linemen in football, and he could certainly get to the top spot here soon."
Bosa has been special in the league since being drafted out of Ohio State so it makes sense why he would be on this list. His ability to get to the quarterback is impressive and it has allowed his career to blossom.
Unfortunately, injuries have taken their toll on him over the last few years but Bosa has tried to push through. If he can remain healthy this season, the Bolts could have a good chance to really surprise some people this year.
