Chargers Still Among Teams with Most Available Cap Space
The Los Angeles Chargers came into the offseason with plenty of questions surrounding their cap situation. They entered the new league year about $21 million over the cap, and first-year general manager Joe Hortiz had to prioritize getting the Chargers back into good cap health.
Hortiz did just that, making cap space by releasing wide receiver Mike Williams and trading Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears. Along with this, Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa agreed to restructure their contracts. The Chargers balanced this out by not making any splash free agency deals, but instead signing quality players like Gus Edwards, Bradley Bozeman, Kristian Fulton, and others to short deals.
Their moves were so effective in terms of the cap that the Chargers now rank top-ten in remaining cap space with $26.3 million available, per Over the Cap.
This was a great transformation for the Chargers, and leaves them in a strong position financially to begin the Harbaugh-Hortiz era, especially considering they've already signed star quarterback Justin Herbert to a massive contract. This will give the Chargers room to sign any players late in the offseason or sign some of their other players to contract extensions this summer or down the road.
There are still several quality free agents available in the NFL including Justin Simmons, Xavien Howard, Calais Campbell, D.J. Humphries, and Micah Hyde. If there's any unexpected injury or the team simply wants to add depth with a reliable veteran, they have the room to do so thanks to all this cap space.
If they don't end up using it or much of it either, they'll also keep themselves in a good spot for free agency next season.
