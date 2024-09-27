Chargers vs Chiefs: How to Watch, Odds, and More
The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. Sunday's divisional matchup was originally slated to be a competitive game. However, a slew of injuries have hit the Chargers hard. Most notably, rookie tackle Joe Alt will likely miss the game with an MCL sprain.
Additionally, the Chargers will be missing starting safety Derwin James who is serving a one-game suspension.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs have never looked better. Kansas City is coming into the matchup undefeated with a 3-0 record. Patrick Mahomes is still the greatest quarterback in the league, and while Travis Kelce has been somewhat of a non-factor, Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been a reliable target.
Kansas City running back Isaiah Pacheco is on injured reserve with a broken fibula. Despite missing their best player in the backfield, the Chiefs have been untouchable to start the season.
How to Watch
The divisional matchup will kick off at 1:25 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Fans located in Southern California can watch the game on CBS. Fans out of state can stream the AFC matchup with a subscription to Paramount+.
Fans with NFL Sunday Ticket can also view the game via YouTube TV. Local fans can also tune in to 98.7 FM radio station. For the Spanish call of the Chargers game, fans can listen at 105.5/94.3 FM.
Odds
The Chiefs are the favorites to win the divisional matchup, according to BetMGM NFL odds.
Spread:
Chargers: +7.5 (-111), Chiefs: -7.5 (-109)
Money line:
Chargers: +280, Chiefs: -350
Over/under:
39.5
More
The biggest question about the upcoming divisional matchup is whether Justin Herbert should play or sit out of Week 4.
The Chargers are scheduled to play 13 consecutive weeks following their bye week. For the sake of Herbert's longevity this season, it may be best to have him rest for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Herbert will also be missing starters on the offensive line, which means protection won't be as solid. It would be in his best interest to rest.
As much as Herbert and company were hoping to get a statement win over Kansas City, it's best the team recover from injuries and return ready to go for Week 6 and the rest of the season.
The Chargers will face the Chiefs again at the end of the season, which may be a better opportunity for Los Angeles to challenge the best of the AFC West.