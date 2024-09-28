Chargers vs Chiefs: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football
The Los Angeles Chargers gear up for their toughest test of the season as they are scheduled for a home matchup against AFC West Divisional Rival the Kanas City Chiefs. There are a number of players who are looking to make an impact in this showdown on Sunday, but deciding which players to start or sit for fantasy can be trivial. Here is a list of players that fantasy owners should consider utilizing or tucking away in week four.
1. Start: Quentin Johnston
The second-year wide receiver has been a touchdown machine over the last two weeks of the season. In a new run-heavy offense, Johnston has emerged as the go to deep threat for this Chargers' passing attack. Johnston has looked more confident than ever and should be a good option as a WR3 on most lineups.
2. Sit: Justin Herbert
Herbert was listed as questionable in the Chargers' final injury report, which is concerning after the franchise quarterback reaggravated his ankle in week three against the Steelers. It is likely that Herbert won't be asked to do a lot if he is unable to move comfortably which means the offensive gameplan will be predicated more on the run.
3. Start: J.K. Dobbins
The Chargers' leading rusher is having a resurgence this season and has been a fantasy darling three weeks into the season. Due to the injury to Herbert's ankle, this offense will rely heavily on Dobbins's explosiveness in the run game. For fantasy owners, Dobbins is easily an RB2 in a majority of lineups.
4. Start: Rashee Rice
Rice has become Patrick Mahomes main target through three weeks of the NFL season. With the other pass-catchers around him utilized in complementary roles, Rice is a must-start this weekend.
5. Sit: Travis Kelce
Kelce has seen career lows across the board in his statistics this season. It seems like the future Hall of Famer is beginning to age and those dominant performances fans have been used to may start to become more sparingly throughout the year.
6. Sit: Carson Steele
With Kareem Hunt set to be active this week against the Chargers, it is likely that Steele's touches will drop on Sunday. After being the leading rusher for the Chiefs in week three, fantasy owners should feel as enticed to start Steele. Hunt's familiarity with the Kansas City offense may prove to be a detriment to Steele's production.
