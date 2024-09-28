Chiefs Will Be Down Star Defender For Chargers Matchup
After a tough loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Chargers face an uphill battle against the Kansas City Chiefs.
While the Chargers will be missing multiple key players, it looks like the reigning Super Bowl champs will also be done a key defensive presence.
According to Myles Simmons of NBC Sports, defensive end Mike Danna has been ruled out of tomorrow's game with a calf injury.
An integral part of the Chief's defense, Danna has recorded 12 tackles, two quarterback hits, and 0.5 sacks this season.
Danna has been with Kansas City ever since they selected him with the 177th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
While he proved to be effective in his first three years, Danna really came into his own in 2023 when he started all 16 games for the Chiefs. That season, he recorded 50 combined tackles, 13 quarterback hits, and 6.5 sacks.
In total, Danna has made 140 combined tackles, 41 quarterback hits, 17.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles across his five year career.
In Danna's place, second-year defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah will start for the first time in his NFL career. Anudike-Uzomah has recorded 18 total tackles, eight quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery across 20 games.
While Kansas City will definitely miss Danna's presence, everyone else on the Chief's injury report is expected to play, including wide receiver Rashee Rice (Ankle), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (Triceps), linebacker Nick Bolton (Back), cornerback Jaylen Watson (Shoulder), and safety Chamarri Conner (Heel).
On the other side of the spectrum, nine Chargers players are listed as either out or questionable.
Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (Pectoral), outside linebacker Joey Bosa (Hip), and rookie linebacker Junior Colson (Hamstring) are officially out for tomorrow's game.
Meanwhile, quarterback Justin Herbert (Ankle), rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt (Knee), cornerback Deane Leonard (Hamstring), cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor (Fibula), and cornerback Kristian Fulton (Knee) are all listed as questionable.
Finally, wide receiver Joshua Palmer (Elbow/Calf), tight end Hayden Hurst (Achilles), offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III (Foot), defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (Neck), cornerback Stone Smartt (Finger), and outside linebacker Khalil Mack (rest) are also on the injury report.
Obviously this marks a huge blow for Los Angeles, especially Herbert, Alt, and Bosa. Hopefully, the Chargers will be able to rally and find a win against their toughest opponent yet.
