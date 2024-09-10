Derwin James Unpacks Chargers Chances This Season: 'It Can Be Something Special'
The Los Angeles Chargers earned a 22-10 win to kick off the season Sunday afternoon. The victory marked the onset of a new era in Los Angeles, something fans have been desperate for.
"It is really hard to win a game in the NFL. I just take my hat off to everybody," head coach Jim Harbaugh said, via the team's transcript.
It was almost necessary to win in order to boost morale for a Chargers team that was 5-12 last year.
"They're hard to get," Harbaugh said of wins in the NFL. "These are hard to get and everybody in that locker room knows it, as do I."
The Chargers had a two-point lead entering the fourth quarter. Then an unexpected resurgence of offense transpired. Two touchdowns scored in the final 15 minutes of the matchup secured the Week 1 win.
The Los Angeles win was the first victory in Justin Herbert's NFL career in which he didn't have a single receiver record 40-plus yards. The stat is a prime example of what Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman have unleashed for the team.
Although the performance was far from perfect, the victory was a testament to what Harbaugh and the Chargers coaching staff have brought to the organization.
Everbody knows it. From fans to players, Harbaugh's influence on the Chargers is palpable.
"It can be something special," Derwin James, Jr. said, "If we just keep working and don't get bored with the details and keep buying in."
The Chargers looked completely different from previous squads. The run game was utilized and it was actually successful. The defense was physical.
So many aspects of the new-look Chargers were different in the best ways possible.
"New coach, new staff, all these things ... we wanted to come out and make a statement," Joey Bosa said.
The team certainly made a statement in their redemption game against the Raiders.
The Chargers have never been the talk of the town, but in 2024, anything seems possible for this squad.
"The culture's already here. Me and all the new guys, we stepped into it," Harbaugh said. "We're the lucky ones. The culture here is work."
The Week 1 win was important, but continuing the win streak in the coming weeks would be powerful.
The win against the AFC West rival certainly sold Chargers players on the Harbaugh era.
"We’ve been buying in,” Khalil Mack said.