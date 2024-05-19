First Look at Chargers Rookie Wide Receivers In Powder Blue
We got our first look at two of the Los Angeles Chargers' newest offensive weapons in the Bolts' powder blue jerseys. Both Ladd McConkey and Brenden Rice were at the NFL Rookie Premiere this weekend and showed out to rock the uniforms.
Both McConkey and Rice are expected to be major parts of this team this season as the Bolts remade their offensive attack this offseason. The Chargers still have star quarterback Justin Herbert in the mix, giving them a legitimate chance in every game they play.
If the two rookie wide receivers can make an impact early on, the Bolts could end up being a surprise team this season. While many don't see them as a Super Bowl contender right now, they just need a few players to emerge and they can place themselves in the fight for the playoffs. And if they make the playoffs, anything can happen from there.
Los Angeles has a buzz around them that they haven't had in some time, coming from the hire of new head coach Jim Harbaugh. This feels like a sleeping giant ready to wake up but they need to prove themselves before anyone takes them seriously.
More Chargers: Safeties Coach Explains Long History with Ascendant Young Player