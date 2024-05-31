Former Chargers Fourth-Round Pick Mentioned as Cut Candidate
The Los Angeles Chargers offseason continues as OTA's have started for teams across the NFL. It's a chance for players to get work in for the new season, despite it being a little away from starting up.
This is a chance for coaches to see players work and learn more about them before the year starts. It's a great way to evaluate players for the rest of the year in a non-mandatory capacity.
With this comes the reality that not all the players will still be on the roster when the season starts. Whether that happens before the start of training camp or before, cuts are an unfortunate reality in sports.
David Kenyon of Bleacher Report listed a potential candidate to be cut from each NFL team and listed former fourth-round pick Chris Rumph for the Bolts.
"At this point, Jim Harbaugh has probably turned over the roster to his liking. Chris Rumph may snatch a final spot, but the recent signing of Bud Dupree is not good news for him. Rumph is behind Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu and Dupree at the position."
New head coach Jim Harbaugh values depth across his rosters but there is only so much he can do. Rumph may be the casualty due to the strong defensive edge group that the Bolts have accumulated this offseason.
If Rumph is let go, he will likely latch on with another team. Los Angeles may elect to keep more depth as teams can never have too many defenders.
The Bolts' defense should be a strong suit for them this season, with Harbaugh bringing over his plans from his days at Michigan. New defensive coordinator Jesse Minter comes with him and they had the Wolverines as a defensive powerhouse.
