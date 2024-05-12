Former Chargers GM Unfortunately Passes Away Following Battle With Illness
A former general manager of the Los Angeles Chargers has unfortunatly passed away at the age of 75. A.J. Smith lost his long battle to prostate cancer. His family announced his passing on May 12.
He became the winningest general manager of the Chargers with 98 wins over 10 seasons in charge of the team. Los Angeles made the playoffs five times during his tenure, reaching the AFC Championship game in 2007.
We wish his family and friends out deepest condolences with his passing.
