Former Chargers Pro Bowl CB Suspended For First Game
Former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was suspended for the first game of the 2024 NFL season for violating the personal conduct policy, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Following the roster reduction to 53 players, Jackson's suspension will take effect in Week 1 of the regular season. The free agent is eligible to participate in preseason activities and is allowed to sign with a team.
Jackson has had a bumpy career, with some highs and lows. He's recorded 201 total tackles, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, 64 pass deflections, 26 interceptions and one defensive score.
Jackson had a stellar season in 2021, where he led the league in pass deflections with 23. He also had a career-high 58 combined tackles, 44 solo tackles, 14 assisted tackles, and one touchdown. Jackson's eight interceptions were the second-most in the NFL that season, which resulted in a Pro Bowl nod.
The following year, Jackson went to Los Angeles. Unfortunately, it was one of the cornerback's worst seasons throughout his NFL career. In his second season with the Chargers, Jackson recorded the worst stats of his career.
The veteran cornerback was released by the New England Patriots on March 1. Jackson's release gave the organization the most salary-cap space in the league. It was the first offseason without Bill Belichick at the helm.
Jackson was signed by the Patriots in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. He won a Super Bowl with New England during his rookie season and earned All-Pro second-team honors throughout his three seasons with the Patriots.
In 2022, Jackson played for the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bolts signed him to a five-year, $82.5 million contract.
He wasn't very successful during his time in Los Angeles. He was benched by the Chargers following his struggles to be consistent on the field and then suffering a patellar tendon rupture.
Jackson eventually made his return to the Patriots in 2023 following a trade from the Chargers. The trade for the veteran quarterback included a 2025 sixth-seven-round draft pick swap. Jackson replaced first-round pick Christian Gonzalez after he suffered a season-ending injury. The veteran corner played in eight games for New England and started six of those contests.
In December 2023, Jackson was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list. There was speculation that Jackson could return to New England, but the team doesn't have a need for a cornerback. If Jackson were to make a comeback to the Patriots, he would likely be on the lower end of the depth chart.