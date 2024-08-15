Former Chargers RB Signs With NFC Contender
Former Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley signed with the New York Giants on Thursday.
The Giants running back room has already suffered numerous injuries prior to the start of the season. The addition of Kelley provides much-needed reinforcements for the position group.
The Giants added three players to their roster on Thursday. Along with Kelley, New York signed safeties Raheem Layne and Jonathan Sutherland. Kelley and Layne were teammates in Los Angeles.
The Chargers selected Kelley in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft.
In his four seasons in Los Angeles, he played 54 games and started four matchups. The former Bruin ended his career with the Chargers, recording 320 carries for 1,148 yards and six touchdowns.
Following the 2023 season, Kelley entered free agency he remained unsigned until the Giants snagged him just a few weeks before the regular season begins.
The running back shared his thoughts on entering free agency following the Chargers' final game of the 2023 season.
"It's really exciting but it's also nervousness because you don't know what's next," Kelley told reporters. "For me, I look at what I was able to accomplish, I feel like I put myself in a good position. But you never know how the chips may fall."
Kelley became a free agent with fellow running back Austin Ekeler. Ekeler signed with the Commanders in the offseason, but Kelly remained a free agent.
One of the Chargers' biggest concerns was the weak run game. Ekeler and Kelley struggled to perform throughout the season.
Kelley had just 100 yards on 36 carries in the final ten games of the season. Kelley had the chance to step up for the Chargers when Ekeler was dealing with an ankle injury in 2023 but he never quite performed the way Los Angeles was hoping he would.
Los Angeles parted ways with their top running backs following the new regime. In place of Kelley and Ekeler, the Chargers brought in Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins. Both tailbacks played under offensive coordinator Greg Roman during their seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Edwards and Dobbins already understand the offensive scheme Roman is trying to implement in Los Angeles.
Dobbins is in the middle of recovering from a torn Achilles but Roman shared a positive update on his rehab.
"I think he's doing good, he's right on schedule," Roman said. "Feeling really good about J.K. Love his spirit, he's a great football player. He's on track. He's been really diligent with his rehab throughout the whole course of the year."
The Chargers enter a new season with new running backs in the hopes that the run game is no longer a weakness for the team.