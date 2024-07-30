Former Chargers WR Comes In Top-15 Of Madden Position Rankings
The annual Madden video game is set to release on Aug. 16, and the anticipation for each player's ratings is high. The Chargers most likely won't have any players ranked high in the video game besides quarterback Justin Herbert. Other than that, many L.A. players won't have a high rating; however, this former Charger pass catcher made the Top 15 WR list according to Madden NFL 25.
NFL insider Ari Meirov for the 33rd team shared the list on Twitter/X, and former Charger Keenan Allen made the top 15, sliding in at No. 13.
Allen comes in with an 89 rating, tied with Titans' DeAndre Hopkins and Commanders' Terry McLaurin.
The Chargers traded Allen to the Chicago Bears in mid-March after the two sides couldn't agree on a revised deal. L.A. was over the cap space, so they needed to trim some money; however, they couldn't agree on an adjusted contract.
Allen was traded to Chicago for a fourth-round pick of this past year's draft; however, the Chargers traded that pick to the Patriots in exchange for the 34th and 137th picks.
Allen has been among the Bolts' top players for a long time and had a career year with the team in his age-31 season in 2023. He recorded a career-high in receptions with 108, 1,243 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns for an average of 11.5 yards per reception.
Allen will now look to duplicate those numbers with his new team in the NFC.
More Chargers: Los Angeles Rookie Already Impressing Justin Herbert