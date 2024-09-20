Former Chargers WR Lands With Surprise NFC Team
A wide receiver from the Los Angeles Chargers has found a new home in the NFC.
Cornelius Johnson, who was selected 253rd overall in the seventh round of the 2024 draft, has officially been signed to the Green Bay Packers' practice squad.
This comes after numerous Packers players, including wide receiver Jayden Reed and running back Josh Jacobs, have been listed as questionable. Additionally, rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd has been put on injured reserve.
Johnson was originally waived by the Chargers on Aug. 27 before being signed to their practice squad. However, he was released a few days later.
In the NFL preseason, Johnson played all three games. He made three receptions on nine targets for a total of 34 yards.
Johnson previously played for Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh at Michigan for five years. In 2019, he played 12 games, making four receptions for 61 yards and one touchdown.
Johnson appeared in all six games for the COVID-shortened season, recording 254 yards and three touchdowns on 16 receptions.
As a junior, Johnson led Michigan with 39 receptions for three touchdowns and 620 yards. He also attempted three rushes for 30 yards. They wound up losing to Georgia in the Orange Bowl.
In 2022, Johnson recorded 32 receptions for 499 yards and a career-high six touchdowns. The Wolverines barely lost to Texas Christian University in a high-scoring affair at the Fiesta Bowl.
In his final season with Michigan, Johnson recorded 604 yards and a touchdown on 47 receptions. He also rushed for 40 yards.
That year, the Wolverine finally went on to win the College Football Playoff National Championship, defeating Washington 34-13. Johnson was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention for the season.
In total, Johnson played 61 games for 2,038 yards and 14 touchdowns on 138 receptions.
Johnson was originally released alongside two other former Michigan players: offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. Both have since been signed to the Chargers' practice squad.
The only former Wolverine currently on the Chargers is linebacker Junior Colson. So far this season, he has recorded two solo tackles and three assisted tackles for a total of five tackles. Additionally, he has recorded a single pass deflection.
Colson was injured in the Chargers' most recent game against the Carolina Panthers. It is currently questionable whether he'll be able to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday.
More Chargers: Greg Romans Explains How 'Medieval' Offense Has Led to Chargers Undefeated Start