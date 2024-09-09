J.K. Dobbins Has Electrifying Performance In Chargers Debut to Help Defeat Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers J.K. Dobbins had a dominant performance in Sunday's season opener 22-10 win over rival Las Vegas Raiders.
Dobbins spent a majority of the offseason recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, but the running back looked nothing short of electrifying in his debut for the Chargers.
He scored the first Bolts touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter to extend the Los Angeles lead to 16-7. Chargers fans were practically holding their breath until the final frame of the game.
The touchdown run increased his numbers to seven carries for 65 yards and a score. He was the only player in the Chargers backfield that made a notable impact in the season opener.
Dobbins also broke loose for a 46-yard gain in the third quarter. The running back's second-half performance sparked a resurgence for a Los Angeles offense that hadn't surpassed 100 total yards before the half.
The Chargers earned over 100 rushing yards in Week 1. This was a major feat for an offense that reached 100-plus yards on the ground just five times in 2023.
Although Gus Edwards was projected to be the primary running back for the Chargers, offensive coordinator Greg Roman said he would lean on whoever was 'hot' that day.
"Yeah, we don't overthink that. They're both going to play, and you know, whoever’s got the hot hand, as I always tell them, has got the hot hand," Roman said. "So we're going to go with the hot hand, and they know that, and they get that. So it's really nothing scientific. Both of them are really good in short yards, goal-line situations. I wouldn't try to pigeon hole one of the them."
It's evident Dobbins had the hot hand on Sunday. Dobbins put on a show at SoFi Stadium, a staggering difference from last year's run game. The unit was ranked as one of the worst in the NFL last season.
The running back certainly helped the Chargers earn their redemption game against the Raiders. It wasn't a 40-point lead, but Dobbins' touchdown was the first of many in a new era for Los Angeles.
"The offense last year was nothing like the offense we have this year," Dobbins said. "You're going to be like 'Dang, this is different.'"
Dobbins was correct, the Chargers offense didn't resemble last year's unit. The Week 1 win is hopefully the first of many for the Bolts.
More Chargers: Multiple Players Ejected in Chargers-Raiders Game Following Fight Late in 4th Quarter