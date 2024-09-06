Jessie Minter Discusses 'Pressure' Working Alongside Jim Harbaugh With Chargers
As a new day dawns in the history of Los Angeles Chargers football, much hype has surrounded the arrival of head coach Jim Harbaugh. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter spoke on the inevitable pressure that comes with working alongside a football legend like Harbaugh.
"There's nobody that puts more pressure on me than me," Minter told reporters on Thursday. "I don't really worry about that. I think coach [Harbaugh] is the same way. I don't think we let external factors or what people are saying or doing [affect us]. We have high expectations for ourselves and our groups and our units and our team. It'll be the first opportunity to show that."
There has been much speculation surrounding whether the new regime will live up to the hype. But Minter shared that Harbaugh is committed to getting the Bolts off the ground.
"Some people have hobbies and different things to get their mind off things. Football is his job and his hobby," Minter said via the team's transcript. "Team building is his job and his hobby. He pours everything he has into that."
Harbaugh has a reputation for rebuilding struggling programs and transforming them into winning teams.
His reputation inevitably puts an expectation on whatever team he's coaching, but his staff respects him highly enough to take up each new challenge with him.
Minter and offensive coordinator Greg Roman both worked with him at Michigan. Roman also was the offensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers when Harbaugh was head coach.
"He's going all the time. It's one of the reasons he's been so great over the years," Roman added. "I don't really notice much difference, he's on all the time. That's Jim. One of the reasons we love him."
Harbaugh has even brought former players onto his coaching staff, including Navarro Bowman who was a three-time Pro Bowler with San Francisco.
"His approach and understanding of how to get a team to be focused on one single goal is great and has always been great," Bowman said. "That's the reason why he's won everywhere he has.
"Him coming off a national championship [at Michigan], I'm sure he's hungry to get one here," Bowman added.
The praise from Minter, Roman, and Bowman is a testament to Harbaugh's influence and impact on the game of football.
Chargers fans only have to wait a few more days for the Harbaugh era to officially kick-off. The Bolts take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 8.
The matchup is slated to be a redemption game for the Chargers who lost 63-21 to the Raiders in December.
