Jim Harbaugh Is Letting Joe Hortiz Take Lead in Chargers Roster Cuts
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh used a superhero reference to disclose that general manager Joe Hortiz would be taking the lead on roster cuts.
"Joe Hortiz, he's going to run it," Harbaugh said via the team's transcript. "I want him to do it because he's watching everybody, not only on our team but every other team. I'm going to play Robin to his Batman. We trust Joe, he's the best in the business."
The Bolts, along with all NFL teams, will have to finalize their rosters by Tuesday afternoon. Only 53 players will make the final cut.
"The best players. The best 53 that we can," Harbaugh said. "It's so different since when I was last in the league because it's really not 53 anymore."
Harbaugh was referring to the expanded practice squad sizes. The Chargers are now allowed to carry as many as 17 players through the International Pathway Program exemption. Therefore, the team is technically a total of 70 players.
"I'm happy that it's grown," Harbaugh added. "There's a ton of guys in that locker room we want to be a part of that 70-man roster."
The Chargers final preseason game ended with a 26-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys. It was an important game given the future of some players was hanging in the balance. Looming roster cuts meant this was the last chance for many players to convince the team that they deserved a spot on the roster.
The undisputed player of the game was Tony Jefferson. The veteran safety was a total ballhawk against Dallas. Jefferson recorded 14 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a sack.
"I talked to the defense last night and said, from a safety perspective, that this was a game for us to be active and get after it," Jefferson said via the team's transcript. "I missed last week — had a hamstring — and just felt healthy and got back in a groove. I had the juice flowing all week and just tried to carry over to the game."
The veteran missed last week's game against the Los Angeles Rams, but it clearly didn't affect his performance. The stellar performance from Jefferson certainly impressed Harbaugh.
"Tony Jefferson, that was a sensational game. A sack, forced fumble, two interceptions, [14] tackles," Harbaugh said. "I've always had great respect for him, admiration for him and he played for my brother [in Baltimore]. Family, that's family. Great to see him do so well tonight."