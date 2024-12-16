Jim Harbaugh knows what was to blame in Chargers ugly loss to Buccaneers
The Los Angeles Chargers have looked ahead of schedule all season. Nobody expected the franchise to be in the driver's seat of a playoff spot. However, Jim Harbaugh has continued to prove that this so-called rebuild may not take as long as the experts predicted.
Still, the team has had moments of growing pains this season, and the 40-17 loss in Week 15 to the Buccaneers was a great example. The Chargers were outmanned in every aspect of the game, and Harbaugh knew exactly who was to blame.
When speaking with the media after the game, Harbaugh laid the blame at his and the coaching staff's own feet. Harbaugh claimed that the dreadful performance was on the coaching.
"I'm not going to speculate right now," Harbaugh said to assembled media following the loss. "It's on the coaching, it's on us all right now."
The loss put the Chargers at 8-6 on the season, but the team has a two-game cushion over the Indianapolis Colts for the final playoff spot in the AFC. The Chargers still have an opportunity to jump up a spot in the playoff race, and that starts with a win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night,
