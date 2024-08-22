Jim Harbaugh Reveals Multiple Chargers Starters Will Be Held Out of Final Preseason Game
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed over a dozen starters won't play in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys.
Despite Justin Herbert returning from a plantar fascia injury in his right foot, several starters won't be suiting up for Saturday's matchup with the Cowboys.
Herbert made a return to practice and hasn't skipped a beat.
"It was great. He's been mentally engaged the whole time, working extremely hard," Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman said, via the team's transcript. "Just wanting to get back out there. He's picking up right where he left off."
The quarterback hasn't played with the team since July 31. Since then, the Chargers have lost back-to-back preseason games.
The preseason finale will be the last opportunity for players to showcase their talent on the field in a live game. This is especially crucial for players who are on the edge of securing a spot on the roster.
Some players to look out for in the matchup include rookie receiver Brenden Rice, Quentin Johnston, and JT Woods.
Johnston was slated to be the No. 4 receiver at the end of the 2023 season but has since struggled with consistency and dropped passes. There has been speculation that the sophomore receiver will be traded by the Chargers, but nothing has been confirmed.
Rice is another wideout to watch in the preseason matchup. He received the most snaps of any receiver in the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
He's also made several splash plays throughout camp and practice. Rice could be a complementary piece in the Chargers offense and could very well take the No.4 receiver spot. The former Trojan would join a receiver room made up of Ladd McConkey, D.J. Chark, and Joshua Palmer.
Woods is a player to look for in the secondary. He has yet to have a standout performance for the Chargers, but this could all change since he recently made the switch from safety to outside cornerback. Woods has played safety for the majority of his career, but this last week of practice, he has only played at corner.
Woods spoke on the adjustment from safety to outside cornerback on Wednesday.
"I would say it's one of those things that's easy in theory, very hard in execution," Woods said. "From an Xs and Os standpoint, I pretty much know everything just from the safety standpoint the way that I've approached safety, that I've learned from the older guys that is you kind of want to know everybody else's position around you.
"Schematically, I know everything, it's just more about getting physical reps because the technique is completely different," Woods added. "It's a whole different world out there."
With several starters not suiting up on Saturday, Chargers fans will have the chance to watch other players that typically don't see a ton of action in the regular season.
