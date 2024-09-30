Jim Harbaugh Will Make Chargers Practice Despite Having a Bye Week
The Los Angeles Chargers fell to 2-2, dropping an important divisional matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Despite the defense coming together and providing some momentum swining plays, the offense sputtered too much to keep pace with the Chiefs.
The offense appeared not to be in sync, including the new offensive line committing too many penalties. However, instead of blaming things on the O-line, quarterback Justin Herbert stated he would not accept the "easy answer" of the line causing more problems with penalties.
Despite the penalities, the run game could not get going. The Chargers only produced 55 yards on the ground. The receiving corps was also less than stellar, with a total of 179 yards produced. The best receiver of the game was Ladd McConkey, who brought in 67 yards and a touchdown.
There are many issues that the Chargers need to fix, and head coach Jim Harbaugh plans to utilize the bye week to do so. Instead of giving the team the week off, he is set to use it to help the team "work on" multiple issues.
"When it comes to this early, getting the team back refreshed. But also taking advantage of the things that we need to get better at. There's that element of 'work together,' get it to the point where we want it. Where it's good, great, where it needs to be. As a function of 'bye week,' I'd call it 'opportunity week.'"
Harbaugh has a point that the Chargers should use this time to help them get into a better place of communication and execution. To be fair, the team was also missing several stars. Joe Alt, Rashawn Slater, Joey Bosa, and Derwin James Jr. were all absent from Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Despite missing multiple starters, the Chargers need to find a way to churn out difficult games and secure wins. The loss to the Chiefs places their AFC West adversary at 4-0, and L.A. needs to start winning or the divisional title could be out of reach.
The Chargers showed promise against the Raiders and Panthers, but both teams are looking like they will not be contenders in their respective conferences. Losing to the Steelers and Chiefs is painting a picture that the team might struggle against playoff-caliber talent.
The Chargers will need to right the ship and beat quality opponents if they are to be taken seriously in the AFC.
More Chargers:
Chargers Strong Defense Continues to Expose Struggling Offense