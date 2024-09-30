Charger Report

Jim Harbaugh Will Make Chargers Practice Despite Having a Bye Week

James Brizuela

Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers fell to 2-2, dropping an important divisional matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Despite the defense coming together and providing some momentum swining plays, the offense sputtered too much to keep pace with the Chiefs.

The offense appeared not to be in sync, including the new offensive line committing too many penalties. However, instead of blaming things on the O-line, quarterback Justin Herbert stated he would not accept the "easy answer" of the line causing more problems with penalties.

Despite the penalities, the run game could not get going. The Chargers only produced 55 yards on the ground. The receiving corps was also less than stellar, with a total of 179 yards produced. The best receiver of the game was Ladd McConkey, who brought in 67 yards and a touchdown.

There are many issues that the Chargers need to fix, and head coach Jim Harbaugh plans to utilize the bye week to do so. Instead of giving the team the week off, he is set to use it to help the team "work on" multiple issues.

"When it comes to this early, getting the team back refreshed. But also taking advantage of the things that we need to get better at. There's that element of 'work together,' get it to the point where we want it. Where it's good, great, where it needs to be. As a function of 'bye week,' I'd call it 'opportunity week.'"

Harbaugh has a point that the Chargers should use this time to help them get into a better place of communication and execution. To be fair, the team was also missing several stars. Joe Alt, Rashawn Slater, Joey Bosa, and Derwin James Jr. were all absent from Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Despite missing multiple starters, the Chargers need to find a way to churn out difficult games and secure wins. The loss to the Chiefs places their AFC West adversary at 4-0, and L.A. needs to start winning or the divisional title could be out of reach.

The Chargers showed promise against the Raiders and Panthers, but both teams are looking like they will not be contenders in their respective conferences. Losing to the Steelers and Chiefs is painting a picture that the team might struggle against playoff-caliber talent.

The Chargers will need to right the ship and beat quality opponents if they are to be taken seriously in the AFC.

More Chargers:

Chargers Strong Defense Continues to Expose Struggling Offense

Did Poor Clock Management Lead to Chargers Loss to Chiefs?

Published
James Brizuela
JAMES BRIZUELA

James Brizuela has been a professional writer since 2019. After covering entertainment and the NFL for Sportskeeda, he now works as an Assignment Desk Editor for the LA Sports Report Network which has partnered with the Sports Illustrated FanNation Network, focusing on his expertise in LA sports at the college and professional level.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News