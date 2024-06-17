Justin Herbert Heavily Praises Chargers QB Coach For Helping QB Room Keep Continuity
If there's one coaching hire quarterback Justin Herbert had the most impact on for the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason, it's likely bringing back Shane Day as his quarterbacks coach.
Day was the Chargers' quarterbacks coach from 2021-2022, during Herbert's second and third NFL seasons. He was the Chargers' QBs coach during the season Herbert made his lone Pro Bowl appearance and threw for over 5,000 yards, a franchise record.
However, Day was fired along with former offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi when the Chargers blew a 27-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars during the AFC Wildcard playoffs in 2022-23.
After he was fired, Day became a senior offensive assistant during the 2023 season while Doug Nussmeier became the Chargers' quarterbacks coach that year. Day is now back with the Chargers under new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
"He's an incredible coach, he's done such a great job for this quarterback room," Herbert told reporters on Thursday. "The relationship he has with Easton and I, and now with Max and Casey, he's done a great job of just picking up right and moving right where we left off. Obviously tough losing him for a year, but when the question came up of who I thought was best for that position, Shane was the No. 1 guy. Really glad to be working with him again."
After ending the 2023 campaign injured, Herbert will look to have a resurgent year with Day back on his side. It's clear that Herbert enjoyed working with Day for those two years, which should give him a familiar face in this new Chargers' regime.
