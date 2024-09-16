Justin Herbert Reflects On Breakout Game For Chargers' Quentin Johnston: 'Only a Matter of Time'
On Sunday, an unexpected star emerged from the shadows. Los Angeles Chargers receiver Quentin Johnston was the touchdown leader in the 26-3 triumph over the Carolina Panthers.
The sophomore wideout scored two touchdowns in Week 2. He quite literally came out of nowhere.
Against the Las Vegas Raiders in the season opener, Johnston tallied just 38 yards on three receptions. He made some notable catches but wasn't a standout player.
On Sunday against the Panthers, he reminded everybody why he was a first-round draft pick.
"We believe in him so much and we've seen that from him in camp, OTAs, he's gone up and made plays," quarterback Justin Herbert said via the team transcript. "It was only a matter of time before we saw it on the big stage."
Johnston's first score was a 29-yard touchdown after he beat Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn in one-on-one coverage. Although Herbert's throw was low to the inside, Johnston made a good adjustment to make the grab. It was only his second catch of the game.
"I give a lot praise to Justin, that was a great ball," Johnston said of the touchdown. "After the huddle he told me to be ready on the backside for the fade. I ran it, a release and he threw a close to perfect ball in my opinion right there. I just slipped under him, made the catch and hit my little dance at the end."
The wideout put the Chargers on the board with his first touchdown of the 2024 season.
The TCU product picked up his second touchdown of the game in the second quarter. Johnston was wide open in the end zone for Herbert. He was Herbert's primary target of the Week 2 matchup.
With D.J. Chark on the injured reserve, Johnston had an opportunity to showcase his talent. Along with Joshua Palmer and rookie Ladd McConkey, Chark was slated to be one-third of the wide receiver corps.
However, in Chark's absence, Johnston joined Palmer and McConkey in the contest. There's no denying Johnston took advantage of the golden opportunity.
In training camp, rumors swirled that Johnston wouldn't even be the Chargers' No. 4 receiver. His nightmarish rookie season led many to believe he was even a popular trade option for the team.
Johnston's Week 2 performance certainly highlighted why the Chargers kept him.
"I'm happy for him," Herbert added. "Really excited for him, I know it's only the beginning."