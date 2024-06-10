Multiple Chargers Free Agent Signings Seen As 'Botched' Moves
The Los Angeles Chargers spent the entire offseason looking for different ways to make their team more competitive after finishing last season with a 5-12 record. They brought in new head coach Jim Harbaugh to run the show, giving themselves a real buzz for the first time in a long time.
Under Harbaugh, the Chargers are expected to run a similar style of offense that he had had for years, an emphasis on the running game and using the tight ends more. With this, the team needed to add to the tight end room.
They signed both veteran tight ends Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst to help the case. However, Travis Wakeman of Sporting News believes that these signings were "botched" moves by Los Angeles this offseason.
"The Chargers needed some more depth at tight end this offseason, but one of these guys would have sufficed. Will Dissly has never really been known for his offensive playmaking ability and though Hayden Hurst can be an option in the intermediate passing game, it's hard to understand signing both of these games. Donald Parham is still on the roster as well."
While neither of the two players are home-run hitters, they can provide help in the passing and blocking game. The Bolts are going to use the run to set up the pass, giving each of these two the chance to make their mark on the season.
Los Angeles will be trying to get themselves back to the postseason and with an easier schedule, there is a chance they do just that. They don't need a big-time tight end to make it happen so these two players should do just fine.
